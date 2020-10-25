Thomas G. Goodman, 87, of 2700 Matthew John Drive, died Thursday, October 22, at home.
There will be no visitation. The cremains will be interred at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
He was born April 21, 1933, in Dubuque, the son of Ed and Ann Goodman. He married Geraldine M. Hanten on August 17, 1957, at St. Columbkille Church, Dubuque.
He was Professor Emeritus at Loras College, where he was a faculty member for 37 years, retiring in 1995.
Surviving are his wife, Geri; a son, Tom (JoAnn), of Dubuque; three daughters, Teri (Dave) Abbott, of St. Paul, MN, and Tori (Dave) Richter and Cathy, of Dubuque; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Edward J., Oliver R., and J. Donald. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Thomas G. Goodman memorial fund.
”Good-night, sweet prince; And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.” —William Shakespeare, Hamlet