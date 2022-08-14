MARIETTA, Ga. — Mary Ann Puff, 83, formerly of Dubuque, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Tranquility Hospice at Kennesaw Mountain in Marietta, GA.
Visitation will be from 9:30 am until 10:30 am Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Church of the Nativity.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Ann will be 10:30 am Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Church of the Nativity with Father Andy Upah as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West.
Mary Ann was born June 27, 1938, in Raeville, NE, the daughter of Anton and Dorothy (Kurtenbach) Grundmeyer. On May 29, 1962, she married David Cleon Puff in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Manchester, IA. David died on November 14, 2018.
She graduated from Dundee High School in Dundee, IA.
She was a nurse’s assistant before marriage and a homemaker after.
Mary Ann was a tenacious bridge player and loved any card game. She was an advocate for animals and had a special place in her heart for cats and kittens, even from the earliest age. She played tennis and baked delicious German sweets. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Survivors include four children, Theresa Puff of Sarasota, FL, Christine Carr of Marietta, GA, Gregory (Miho) Puff of Toyko, Japan, and Rebecca (Jeff) McComas of Woodbury, MN; seven grandchildren, Colin and Ryan Carr, Meghan Gantt, Hunter and Reagan McComas, Genzo and Asami Puff; two sisters, Rita Thole of Oelwein, IA, and Dorothy ‘Babe’ Digmann of Dyersville IA; and one brother and sister-in-law, Jim (Janice) Grundmeyer of Manchester, IA.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the Dubuque County Humane Society.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Mary Ann’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
