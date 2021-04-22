Thomas E. McArdle, Sr., 64, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away suddenly on Friday, April 16, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a sharing time will be held at 6 p.m. Burial will be at a later date.
He was born on April 17, 1956, in Cherokee, IA, the son of Robert and Helen (Miles) McArdle.
He served in the United States Army and on August 12, 2006, he married Kelli Kay Krepfle.
He enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren, along with his nieces, nephews and their children. He always showed so much passion for everyone involved in his life.
He enjoyed his drinks and spending time with his friends.
Tom was most recently self-employed. He was never afraid of a new challenge despite having only one full arm to work with; he would take on anything and was always willing to help others.
He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Kelli; daughters Amanda and Tracy, of Dubuque, and Melissa, of LA; his son, Thomas Jr., of Guttenberg; eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Sharon Callaghan, Doris (Lawrence) Puccio and Sally (Rick) Lang, all of Dubuque; his brother, James (Amy) Sargent, of Dubuque; and brother-in-law Richard Schmitt, of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather; his sister Judy Schmitt and brother-in-law Mike Callaghan.