CASCADE, Iowa — Leona M. Manternach, 97, of Cascade, died on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, where services will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade.

Reiff Funeral Home, of Cascade, is assisting the family.

