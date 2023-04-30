Brian T. Somerville, 52, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at home of natural causes.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm Monday, May 1, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Brian will be 10:00 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory with Deacon Mike Ellis officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Brian was born September 6, 1970, in Dubuque, the son of James Thomas “Jim” and Linda Ann (Noonan) Somerville. On May 9, 1992, he married Laura L. Krier in Dubuque, Iowa.
Brian graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1988. He was currently employed as a Plant Manager for Crescent Laundry in Davenport, IA, where he had been working for the past five years. Brian enjoyed photography and playing darts. He was an avid sports fan, football, baseball, and hockey but was a Green Bay Packers fanatic. Brian also had a love for fishing, he would make his own fishing lures and compete in fishing tournaments.
Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Laura L. Somerville of Dubuque; three children, Austin T. Somerville of St. Petersburg, FL; Zachary J. Somerville of Leadville, CO; and Peyton E. Somerville at home; mother-in-law, Deborah Krier; brother-in-law, Brian (Jackie) Krier, sister-in-law, Tina Krier; nieces and nephews, Hallie (Forest), Isabel, Amanda, Isaac, Debbie; and great-nephew, Maverick; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Ethan; father-in-law, Joseph Krier Jr.; Uncle Bobby; and cousin, Tommy.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Brian’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
