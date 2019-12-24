DAVENPORT, Iowa — Sister Carla Takes, CHM (Mary Carla), 94, Davenport, died December 21, 2019, at Humility of Mary Center, Davenport.
Services will be at Humility of Mary Center Magnificat Chapel, where the Rosary will be recited and visitation will take place at 4 p.m. on Friday, December 27, with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, December 28, at 11 a.m. in Magnificat Chapel, with burial following in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.