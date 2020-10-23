Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Dorothy A. Birkett, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: 11:30 a.m. today, Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Cuba City.
James “Jay” Brock, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, Dubuque. Services: 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Marcia F. Dailey, Lancaster, Wis. — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, The Meeting Room, Lancaster.
Bernice M. Edwards, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Galena. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Norma E. Foster, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Earl Guenzler, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m.
today, Law Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, Hanover United Presbyterian Church.
Nona Hansmeier, Waukon, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, Zion United Church of Christ, Waukon. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
JoAnn Herting, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon
today, St. Anthony Catholic Church, Dubuque. Services: Noon today at the church.
Barbara Langenbach, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sacred Heart Church, Dubuque.
Constance T. Luster, Harpers Ferry, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, St. Ann-St. Joseph Catholic Church, Harpers Ferry. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Louis M. Merfeld, Dubuque — Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon today, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque. Service: Noon today at the church.
Charlyn M. Miller, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
David F. Murray Sr., Dubuque — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, Behr Funeral Home, Dubuque. Services: 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Elenor M. Paisley, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the funeral home.
Jean M. Oberfoell, Epworth, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Epworth.
Rosemary C. Shoop, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque. Services: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Kevin M. Vaughn, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, Happy’s Place, Dubuque.
Gilbert B. Willenborg, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.