Velma Mae McMahon, 89, of Dubuque, passed away on December 31, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 5th, 2022, at St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church with Fr. Jim Goerend officiating. No visitation hours will be held. Private burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
Velma was born March 6, 1932, in Dyersville, Iowa, daughter of Leo and Loretta Soppe. She graduated from St. Columbkille’s High School in 1949. She married the love of her life, Milton “Mick” McMahon on February 14, 1953, and began their wonderful life.
Vel enjoyed bowling, golfing, and going to movies. She and Mick traveled and spent many fun times with their friends. More than anything, Vel loved spending time with her kids, grandkids and great grandkids. She loved life so much, and it truly rubbed off on anyone she met.
She is survived by her husband Milton “Mick: McMahon; sons Patrick (Rhonda) McMahon and Michael (Rebecca) McMahon; daughter Jane (Ken) Kuhle; 9 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, especially Kelli & Lindsey.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of Dubuque!