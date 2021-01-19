Steve Ingles Telegraph Herald annette.doerr@thmedia.com Jan 19, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Steve Ingles, 51, of Dubuque, died on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, of Dubuque, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa annette.doerr@thmedia.com Follow annette.doerr@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today