ELIZABETH, Ill. — Linda M. Gregory, 70, of Elizabeth, IL, passed away peacefully at home on May 30, 2020, after a five-year battle with lung cancer.
In accordance with state and federal guidance on gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Elizabeth, IL. Burial will follow the Mass in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Galena, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded. Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, is assisting the family.
She was born on October 14, 1949, in Chicago, the daughter of Michael and June (Suhon) Pedone. Linda was united in marriage to James Gregory on March 13, 1971, and raised two sons. After working for 27 years at Channing Elementary School, Elgin, IL, Linda and Jim retired to Elizabeth in 2007. She met many friends while working at Eagle Ridge’s General Store. Linda enjoyed planting flowers in the yard and spending time with their dogs. She loved to cook and cherished family gatherings, especially with her grandchildren.
Linda is survived by her husband, Jim; two sons, Brian (Debbie) Gregory and Mark Gregory; two grandchildren, Evan and Sienna Gregory; brother, Michael (Peggy) Pedone; sister, Jan Borys; sister-in-law, Judy Pedone; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Ronald Pedone.
The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to FHN Hospice for their compassion and care.
