PEOSTA, Iowa — Jeanette L. “Janet” (Summer) Gieseman, 77, of Peosta, IA, passed away on April 19, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where services will be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. Rodney Allers officiating. Private family burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Wingville Township, WI.
Janet was born on August 1, 1943, in Epworth, IA, the daughter of Leonard and Florence (Bonert) Summer. She attended St. Clements School, Bankston, IA; and retired from Dubuque Stamping Company as a Machinist in 2008.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and dancing, winning many dancing contests with her significant other, Bob, over the years.
She is survived by her children, Lisa (Wayne) Bergfeld, Bernard, IA, and their children Megan and Dylan Bergfeld; Jody (Sean) Williams, Cedar Falls, IA, their son Connor Williams; Dan (Oksana) Gieseman, Ames, IA, and their son Leo Gieseman; daughter-in-law Julie Gieseman, and her daughter Kira Gieseman. She is also survived by her sisters: Carol Errthum, Magdalen Lopata, and Norma (Jim) Perry, along with many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Janet was preceded in death by her son Dean Gieseman; significant other, Robert Witzig; her brother, Kenneth (Elaine) Summer; brothers-in-law Gill Lopata, Gene Hannan, and Allen Errthum.
A special thank-you to Finley Home-Care, Medical Associates, and Mercy One Staff for their love and care.