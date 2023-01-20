PEOSTA, Iowa -- Elise Ann Wischmeyer, 16, of Peosta, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation for Elise will be held at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta on Sunday, January 22, 2023 from 2 to 7 p.m. preceded by a prayer service at 1:30 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Elise at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Centralia, Iowa.
Elise was born May 15, 2006, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Scott and Laurie (Lawless) Wischmeyer. She received her education at Peosta Elementary and Drexler Middle School. She was an active participant in track, volleyball, and softball. Elise was a Junior at Western Dubuque High School in Epworth. Her interest in serving others to make a difference in the community lead her to involvement in the Service Learning Program.
Elise was kind, funny, faith-filled, and courageous. She was a responsible student, a wonderful friend to many, a loving daughter, sister, niece, cousin, and granddaughter. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Parish in Peosta, Iowa. Elise enjoyed family time, snuggling with her dogs (Bear and Ace), babysitting, and loved spending time at the beach!
In March 2020, Elise was diagnosed with brain cancer. She received oncology/radiology treatment at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital and was surrounded by an amazing medical team. Our Princess Warrior battled this cancer journey with grace, perseverance, strength, and humility while guided by faith. Throughout her cancer journey, we chose Faith Over Fear. Faith was the foundation that guided us each day to live with hope and grace.
She is survived by her parents, Scott and Laurie Wischmeyer and her brother, Jack Wischmeyer of Peosta, IA; her paternal grandparents, Harold and Patricia Wischmeyer of Cedar Rapids, IA; her maternal grandmother, Barbara Lawless of Dixon, IL; Aunts and uncles, Wendy (Mark) Votroubek and Tracey Velky both of Cedar Rapids, IA; Kirk (Jenna) Wischmeyer of Mount Vernon, IA; Tom (Veronica) Lawless of Elmhurst, IL; Kara (Jim) Grot of Dixon, IL; and her cousins, Josh, Jessica, Brent, Spencer, Valerie, Jenny, Ella, Lillian, Lucy, Zoe, Mya, Nev, Noah, Owen, Halli and Miles.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Thomas Lawless; and one uncle, Michael Wischmeyer.
A memorial has been established in honor of Elise Ann Wischmeyer.
Elise wants people to remember to be good and do good in the world.
Our hearts are full of gratitude for all the doctors and nurses that cared for and supported Elise. Thank you Dr. Fuerste, Dr. Kunjummen, Dr. Sato, Dr. Dickens, the Level 11 medical staff at UIHC, Dr. Buatti and his UIHC nursing staff, Dr.Thurtell, Balanced Health, Dr. Abby Tebbe, Unified Therapy Services, and the amazing Hospice care team. We thank our generous, loving, and compassionate families, friends, neighbors, Dubuque and Western Dubuque School communities, St. Elizabeth Pastorate, Dance Marathon, AYA Cancer Program, and the large number of prayer warriors that are spread throughout the country.
