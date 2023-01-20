PEOSTA, Iowa -- Elise Ann Wischmeyer, 16, of Peosta, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation for Elise will be held at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta on Sunday, January 22, 2023 from 2 to 7 p.m. preceded by a prayer service at 1:30 p.m.

