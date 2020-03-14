LaVonne M. Berge, Gratiot, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. today, Erickson Funeral Home, 235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg, Wis.
Donna K. Brandel, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Richard Clauson, Lansing, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, United Methodist Church, Lansing. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Mary R. Derby, Burlington, Iowa, formerly of Dubuque — Services: 1 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Visitation: After 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Marie D. Donar, Menonimee, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Nativity BVM Catholic Church, Menominee. Visitation: 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill.
Jean Dunne, Otter Creek, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 15, Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue, Iowa, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Galerd F. Ehde, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Zion United Church of Christ, Waukon, Iowa.
LaVonne J. Ferguson, Dubuque — Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. Celebration of Life: Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Steeple Square.
June M. Friederick, La Motte, Iowa — Celebration of life: 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, Midtown Marina, East Dubuque, Ill.
Sister Patricia Heuer, OSF, Clare House, Dubuque — Services: 1 p.m. March 16, Francis Chapel. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at Francis Chapel.
Vernon Kass, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Raphael Cathedral.
Harvey J. Kloss, Elizabeth, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Elizabeth. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 15, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth, and after 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Wilma M. Lincoln, Colesburg, Iowa — Services: 2 p.m. today, Colesburg United Methodist Church. Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. today at the church.
Kay Mooney, Harpers Ferry, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, Immaculate Conception Wexford Catholic Church, rural Lansing, Iowa. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 15, Martin Funeral Home, Waukon, Iowa.
Theresa M. Sawvell, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 5 p.m. Friday, March 20, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.
James J. Shaw, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 25, Christ Lutheran Church, Lancaster. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 25, until time of services at the church.
Dr. Donald F. Strutt, McGregor, Iowa — Services: 2 p.m. today, Living Faith United Methodist Parish, McGregor. Visitation: 1 p.m. today until time of services at the church.
Peter A. Wilberding, Greencastle, Pa. — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, May 15, Sacred Heart Church, Dubuque. Celebration of life: Noon Friday, May 15, Riverfront Pavilion, Eagle Point Park, Dubuque.
Cecilia R. Wunderlin, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. today at the church.