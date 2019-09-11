LaVon J. Bennett, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville, and 10 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the church.
Judith A. Clark, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Patricia L. Gabrielson, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, Bethany Home.
Mary Ann Hermsen, New Vienna, Iowa — Services: 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville, Iowa, and 11 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the church.
Scott A. Hermsen, Dubuque, formerly of Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville, Iowa. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, and 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville.
Irma L. Lange, Dickeyville, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, and 9 to 9:45 a.m. Thursday, Haudenshield Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis.
Lois T. Leibfried, Kieler, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, Casey Funeral Home Cuba City, Wis., and 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Frances Troester, Guttenberg, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church.