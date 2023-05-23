John F. Bechen, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, May 29, John and Sandy’s home.
William Brooks, Stockton, ill. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10 a.m. Friday, June 2, Holy Cross Catholic Church, Stockton. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
James J. Dueland, Mason City, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10, Happy’s Place.
William J. Fluhr, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Graveside service: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, East Dubuque Cemetery.
Donna Flynn, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, June 3, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3 at the church.
Carol A. Friederick, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson.
Helen Glynn, Oak Lawn, Ill. — Services: 6:30 p.m. today, and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, Sinsinawa (Wis.) Mound Center.
Sally A. Lang, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Karen A. Leisen, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25, Church of the Nativity.
Anne E. Mezera, Praire du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: After 10 a.m. today, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. John’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien.
Judith A. Niemer, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Scripture wake service: 6:45 p.m. today at the funeral home. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, Church of the Nativity.
Earl Rettenmeier, Dubuque: Prayer service: 3 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation: Following prayer service until 7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Sherrie A. Stangl, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 26, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Sinsinawa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Alda Thilges, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. today, Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center.
Brian J. Wulfekuhle, Petersburg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Petersburg.