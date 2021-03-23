CUBA CITY, Wis. — Joan O. Figi, 86, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at home.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott and Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A public visitation for friends will be held from 9-10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church. The family requests you utilize masks during the duration of your visit in the church and that you practice social distancing. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Joan was born April 5, 1934, and grew up on a farm near South Wayne, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Blanche (Curran) Crotty and Frank Crotty. Joan graduated from South Wayne High School. On August 20, 1955, Joan was joined in marriage to Ray Figi in a double ceremony with Joan’s sister Therese and Ray’s twin brother Roy. He preceded her in death on July 23, 2020.
Joan spent her early years in marriage as a homemaker and raising four children. She was an awesome cook and baker from which the whole community and our friends benefited. You never went hungry when you visited her kitchen. She was an excellent craftswoman. Always creating her special gifts and custom cards for siblings, children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
In 1978, she took a job in the Housekeeping Department at the nursing home here in town.
Joan was known for her big smile, prolific whistling and friendly greeting for residents and their visitors. While keeping the facility clean and safe she always made time to interact with the residents, helping them in many ways, pausing for a moment from her work to converse with them.
Joan was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church and was very active in supporting the luncheons and receptions throughout the years providing her food and time.
Joan is survived by her three sons, Steve (Debby), Scott and Stan; her daughter, Sheila (David) Hixon; her siblings, Jimmy (JoAnne) Crotty, Betty (Art) Blum, Polly (Bernie) Whalen, Dorothy (Dale) Meyers, and Jean (Roger) Zimmerman; and sister-in-law, Jane.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray; brothers, Francis and John; and sisters, Anna Mae and Therese.
The family wishes to thank Agrace Hospice and close friends, Jean Paquette, Sandy Mau and the Greg Dreessens Family.
In lieu of flowers, a Joan O. Figi Memorial Fund has been established.
