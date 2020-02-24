HOLY CROSS, Iowa — Lawrence E. “Larry” Turner, 51, of Holy Cross, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020.
A Celebration of Larry’s Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Larry was born March 15, 1968, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Elmer and Shirley Turner. He graduated from Guttenberg Community High School with the Class of 1987, and worked at Nordic Forge for a while. He developed his career as a welder and most recently worked at EIP in Earlville.
Larry is survived by his daughter, Nicole, of Elkader; siblings, Daniel Turner, of Holy Cross, Jim (Irene) Turner and Dave (Kiley) Turner, both of Guttenberg, Deb (Ken) Luensmann, of Holy Cross, Steve (Kristen) Turner, of Estherville, Peg Edge, of Garnavillo, Anne (Linda Gardner) Shelton, of Elkader, and Pam (Dennis) Ludvik, of Guttenberg; many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and three nephews.
