Sylvia A. Goke, Plattevillle, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, and 10 a.m. Oct. 14, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.
Sister Jane Haslwanter, BVM, Guttenberg, Iowa — Sharing of Memories via Zoom: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16. Memorial Mass: 10:45 a.m. in Marian Hall Chapel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Dubuque.
Carl N. Heims, Manchester, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Helen M. McClain, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Raphael’s Cathedral, 231 Bluff St.
Sandy A. Stienstra, Hazel Green, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green. Visitation: 9 a.m. at the church.
Mark J. Supple, Dubuque — Services: Saturday, Oct. 17, Ledgeview Memorial Park, Fond du Lac, Wis. Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the memorial park.
George N. Vorwald, Bloomington, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington.
Richard M. White, Peosta, Iowa — Services: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Visitation: 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Darlene E. Wieseler, Dubuque — Services: 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, Linwood Chapel, Dubuque. Visitation: Noon to 3 p.m. at the chapel.