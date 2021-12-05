I took my last breath on December 1, 2021.
My first breath was drawn on March, 20, 1967, in Grand Rapids, Michigan when I became the third son of Allan and Saundra Teusink. Apparently, since you are reading my obituary, I must have left the planet. I figure that I couldn’t bear watching the Lions lose another game in the fourth quarter and post another winless season. But, apart from the Lions, my life was filled with much joy. For example, just when I thought that I could never fall in love again — I found out that stalking someone on Facebook really does work. I met the love of my life Stacy. She was my rock when times were tough and loved me no matter how many times I messed up. She always knew exactly where I left my keys even when she was working 1,200 miles away. She must be psychic or just have a better memory than me. I am confident she knew me better than I ever knew myself.
Sorry “Best Wife in the World” for leaving you behind to deal with all the shit I left unfinished at the house. I can’t remember if there are dirty dishes in the sink, but I know Rosie Roomba has been keeping up with the floors while you were away. I always told you that I wanted to go first because I would not be able to survive without you. You are my best friend and travel partner. I love you and will miss you! I will be waiting for you in my Tuxedo Morphsuit because I know how much you hate it. I can’t wait for us to be together again, but don’t hurry on my account. They’ve got free streaming of Family Guy and The Simpsons here in the waiting room.
Hailey, I heard that you have a new job selling insurance. Way to go! I have always been so proud of all that you have accomplished despite the struggles that you have faced. From dad to you — Continue to be brave and never ever give up on your dreams. Sorry that I won’t be around anymore to help you with your car problems. If it doesn’t move forward, check first to make sure it is in gear. I love you Bean.
Hannah, where do I start... You are the only child that I know who can force herself to get sick and puke in order to get out of a speech at school. You are one of the most talented artists that I know, and it pains me that I was not able to get my tattoo with the art you created for me. Do me a favor and promise me that you will someday pursue your dream of being a graphic artist. Don’t waste your talent — life is too short to live with regrets. I love you Pook.
This might be a good time to mend fences. I apologize for being an annoying little brother to Brad and Brian and a somewhat troublesome child to my dad Al and mother Soni (may she rest in peace). Yes, sometimes I laughed too loud, or at the wrong parts, but damn it, we laughed a lot. Brad, I know you gave me your Styx tickets so that I could see my favorite band — in hindsight, maybe Uncle Bob and I shouldn’t have scalped them. To you all, even though we went our separate ways and were divided by miles, I know there isn’t a single thing one of us wouldn’t have done for the others.
A huge thank you to Jessica for manscaping my rugs and keeping me from looking like a wooly mammoth. My wife appreciated it!
Thank you to the OLD staff, yes you know who I am talking about — Patrick and Jill at Signature Fitness for helping me in the beginning of my fitness journey. Thanks also to Amanda, Janel, and Cassie for your high-octane classes. A huge apology goes out to those who took classes and were behind me when doing burpees or jumping jacks. I hope things weren’t too loud or smelly back there. And, a shout out to the staff and trainers at Volv Fitness, especially Cassie, thanks for having kickass spin and yoga classes.
Quick piece of advice, if you haven’t done it, I highly recommend drinking beer at the October Fest Stein run, and the Halloween run. Beer and running always seemed like a great idea — what could possibly go wrong?
Many thanks to Village Inn staff for putting up with me every Friday morning at 6:00 a.m. when I would show up and order the exact same thing — scrambled egg whites, turkey links, fruit, and wheat toast with 2 strawberry jams. Cheri, I forgive you for forgetting to butter my toast. Debbie, I appreciate you always remembering my Cholula for those nasty egg whites. Lesley, you were great for remembering French Vanilla creamer for my coffee. Thanks too to the many waitresses who graciously served me and Stacy all of those years.
To all of the friends that Stacy and I hold dear, please help her because she is independent and a perfectionist and will not ask for help when she really is going to need it.
I am survived by my awesome wife Stacy, my beautiful girls Hailey and Hannah as well as my stepchildren Corey (K’Saundra) Crawford (Greyson, Oliver, Teddy, Eden) in North, VA; Travis (Meghan) Crawford in Linden, MI; Kayleigh (CJ) Ullstrom (Harper & Adelynn) in St. Petersburg, FL; Michael (Alli) Raatz in Asbury, IA. My remaining birth relatives include my father Allan Teusink in West Columbia, SC; and my brothers Bradley (Susan) Teusink (Jennifer, Rachel, Bradley, Jr., Mariel, Kimberly) in Berrien Springs, MI, and Brian (Barbara) Teusink in Chapin, SC.
If you want, you can look for me in the evening at a local brewery or cutting wood on the property that Stacy and I made our own. You know I’ll be there in one form or another. Of course, that will probably comfort some while antagonizing others, but you know me...it is what I do best.
I’ll leave you with this...please don’t cry because I am no longer around; But be happy that I was here. (Alright, it’s ok to cry a little bit. After all, I have departed this planet). Today I am happy and dancing (possibly naked in the living room) drinking a beer.
My Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday, December 10, 2021 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
A “Celebration of my Life” will be held 10:00 am Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory with my father-in-law, Mr. Chuck Ehl officiating. If you are planning on coming to my funeral, please wear a Hawaiian shirt or morphsuit because I expect nothing less. Also, please note that I will be wearing my favorite Quagmire shirt. To those in attendance, I have one thing to say — “Giggity”
As a rescue “cat dad” — in lieu of flowers — please donate to the Dubuque Humane Society. Misfits need love too.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Bret’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.