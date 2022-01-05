BLOOMINGTON, Wis. — Joyce A. Martin, 66, of Bloomington, died on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Bloomington, where services will follow. Burial will be in Bloomington Cemetery.

