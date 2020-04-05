John C. Andresen, 81, of Dubuque, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Our dear husband, dad and grandpa deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation is not possible. Please be with us in prayer. A celebration of his life will be at a later date.
John was born July 13, 1938, in Dubuque, the son of Wilfred J. and Geraldine R. Ott Andresen. On November 9, 1963, he married Donna Therese Whelan in St. Raphael Cathedral.
John was born with a congenital heart condition and was not expected to survive. He was one of the first patients to have an open heart surgery in Iowa City in 1960. He survived four open heart surgeries, and numerous other ailments. We don’t know what it was that he succumbed to, but we know what kept him alive; his easy going manner and his acceptance of life’s circumstances.
With the help of his wife, he opened the Honest John’s family of stores, which include the Trading Post, Emporium, Union Leather, Beyond The Horizon in Galena, and HJ’s Fashion Emporium in Dubuque.
John was an avid New York Yankees and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. He spent much of his time on his different crafts and hobbies. He was most proud of his Civil War series of cross stitch pictures which combined his love of history and creativity. His great sense of humor and his positive outlook on life left memories we all cherish. He loved his winters in Florida.
Survivors include his wife, Donna; two sons, Don Andresen, of East Dubuque, Ill. and Steve (Diana) Andresen, of Galena, Ill.; one daughter, Terri (Dana) Meadows, of East Dubuque, Ill.; one grandson, Stuart Meadows; three granddaughters, Anna Meadows, Zhenyia Fager and Julia Andresen; one sister, Mary Mulgrew, of Dubuque; and numerous nieces and nephews, each of who were his favorite.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Margaret Dodds; five brothers, Bill, Jim, Dick and Tom. His last brother, Paul, died 12 hours prior to John’s passing.
A special thank you to the numerous health care professionals who kept John with us for many extra years. Listing them all would be too numerous. We would like to recognize and thank the cardiac staff at Iowa City, who treated him from childhood and who performed many of his open heart surgeries, as well as his most recent doctors, Dr. Nachtman, Dr. Ringold, Julie Ehlinger ARNP, the emergency room and the hospital staff at Mercy. And a very special thank you to Stonehill for taking care of John during his final days and making him feel safe and loved.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting John’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.