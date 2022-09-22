DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Virginia B. Uhl-Olsem, 87 of Dyersville, Iowa passed away surrounded by her children on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester, Iowa.

Private family services will be held at Kramer Funeral Home on Friday, September 23, 2022. A private graveside service will be held at Little Sioux Township Cemetery in Smithland, IA on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.