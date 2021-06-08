BELMONT, Wis. — Nicholas “Nick” L. Cushman, 85, of Belmont, Wisconsin, died on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at his home, with his family by his side.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Pam Strakeljahn will officiate. Burial will be at the Belmont Cemetery.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, or from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Nicholas Cushman Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Nick was born on January 3, 1936, in Platteville, Wisconsin, son of Cletus and Vera (Nicholas) Cushman.
He was united in marriage to Marilyn Rowe on March 24, 1956, in Belmont.
Nick graduated from Belmont High School.
He farmed, worked at Knebel’s Locker Plant, Belmont and at Dick’s Supermarket, Platteville. He began Cushman’s Greenhouse, Belmont, in 1972, which he owned and operated until his retirement in 2002.
Nick was an avid outdoorsman, where he hunted, fished, and did trapping for many years. He also enjoyed woodworking.
Nick and Marilyn spent many years going to their home in Bagley, Wisconsin.
He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont.
Nick is survived by his wife, Marilyn; two sons, Steve (Del Rae) Cushman and Randy (Cheryl) Cushman; five grandchildren, Blair (Erin) Cushman, Seth Cushman, Emily (Aaron) Sweeney, Sylvia Cushman and Quinn Cushman; three great-grandchildren, Malacai, Gemma and Leo; and one brother, Jerome (Fred Nuernberg) Cushman.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Makayla; great-granddaughter, Gwendolyn; his parents; and two sisters, Connie and Cheryl.