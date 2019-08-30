Thomas J. “Tom” Kramer, 67, of Dubuque, formerly of Davenport, Iowa, and Silvis, Ill., was called home peacefully at 2:42 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
To honor Tom’s life, funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where family and friends may visit from 3 p.m. until time of services. Rev. Donnie Key will be officiating.
Tom was born on June 19, 1952, in Dubuque, son of Roy and Emogene (Fear) Kramer. Tom attended school in Dubuque at Prescott Elementary and Dubuque Senior High School. He was united in marriage to Peggy Churchill on August 20, 1977.
He was employed with Brach’s Candy in Davenport until 1990, when he went to work for Tyson Foods in Joslin, Ill., until his well-earned retirement in 2014. Tom warmed right up to being retired, and embraced his new life as a full-fledged homebody.
He enjoyed watching movies and listening to classic rock, with Lynyrd Skynyrd and Stevie Ray Vaughn being some of his favorite artists. Tom was never seen without his trusty notepad, and would constantly be writing things down so he wouldn’t forget them. While he cherished his privacy, Tom was also never one to turn down a friendly, but competitive, game of euchre. However, more than anything else, Tom loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Those left to cherish Tom’s memory include his daughter, Melissa (Adam) Phillips, of Maquoketa, Iowa; his grandchildren, Diane, Xoei and Logan Nusbaum, and Chase and Ian Phillips; his siblings, Wanda Kramer-Schonhoff, of Dubuque, and Steven Kramer, of Apple River, Ill.; and his sisters-in-law, Sandra Kramer, of Dubuque, and Mary Kramer, of Davenport.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Peggy Kramer; and his siblings, Delores (James) Christensen, Richard Kramer and Robert Kramer.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among his favorite charities.
