LaVon M. Haxmeier, 82, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on August 18th, 2023, at home.
Private services will be held with burial in Holy Rosary Cemetery, LaMotte, Iowa. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is assisting the family.
LaVon was born on August 15, 1941, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Ervin and Katherine (Helbing) George. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and on October 27, 1962, she married James Haxmeier.
LaVon was a waitress and cook in LaMotte for many years where people would travel to have some of her favorite dishes. LaVon loved to cook for all her family and friends. She volunteered much of her time in LaMotte for the church and was a circle leader for many years.
LaVon had many friends that loved her dearly and some even referred to her as “my 2nd mom”.
She is survived by her husband James Haxmeier; daughters Jodi (Jack) Laud, of Moline, IL, Jill (Kevin Meloy) Vaughan, of Dubuque and Vicki of Milwaukee, WI. Grandchildren: Blake (Jessica) Lanum, Tyler Lanum both of Moline, Graham Vaughan, of Green Bay, WI, Emily (Miric) Vaughan, of Atlanta, Georgia, Mason and Aidan of Milwaukee, WI. Great grandchildren Brody and Penelope, of Moline, IL; her sister Charlene Dunwoody and two brothers Milton and Eldon all of Dubuque.
She was preceded in death by her son Bryon; her parents; brothers William, Edwin, Merlin, Robert and Darryl and two sisters Carol and Dorothy.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to Hospice of Dubuque in memory of LaVon.
Thank you to Hospice of Dubuque for all the support given to LaVon during her journey to Heaven.