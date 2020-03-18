HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Richard P. “Skip” Kennedy, 85, of Hazel Green, WI, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, after a sudden illness.
To honor Skip’s wishes, no traditional services will be held. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Skip retired from the Dubuque Packing Company after 30 years. He was owner of Kennedy Aquarium and Pet Center, opening its doors in 1971 at 2900 Jackson Street. He later moved to 120 Main Street in Dubuque until 1997 when a fire prevented him from re-opening. Skip was a well-known stock car driver (dirt track) in the Midwest beginning with the old coupe racing days of the 50s continuing through late model racing in the 80s. He lived in Dubuque before moving to Hazel Green in 1999 to enjoy having lunch with friends, working out on his Bowflex, mowing his lawns, cutting wood, tending to his hosta gardens and woodworking. He also worked at Walmart in Platteville until 2017.
He is survived by a son, Kenneth (Deb) Kennedy; a brother, Alvy (Denise) Kennedy, Jr., and sister, Gloria Pline, all of Dubuque; four grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many good friends.
Skip was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Mary (Schleicher) Kennedy.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Madison Meriter Hospital doctors, nurses and all the staff in the ICU and Tower 8 for their excellent care and kindness. A special thank you to Ray Grant for being such a caring friend.
In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the Meriter Foundation, of Madison, WI.
