Sister Margaret M. Kasper, BVM (Martha Ann), 91, of Mount Carmel Bluffs, 1160 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Private funeral services will be Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Virtual Sharing of Memories begins at 9:30 a.m., followed immediately by virtual visitation. Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10:30 a.m. Services are private due to COVID-19 restrictions. All services may be viewed through livestream at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bvmsisters/.
Sister Margaret ministered as an elementary teacher at St. Peter in Clermont, Iowa. She also taught in Sioux City, Iowa; Chicago, Round Lake and Grayslake, Ill.; and was an elementary teacher and principal in Emmetsburg, Iowa; Lead, S.D.; and Denver. She served as the manager and executive director for an independent living retirement community, a pastoral associate at a Catholic parish, and the director of volunteers and services for outreach programs to the poor, all in Denver.
She was born on Feb. 4, 1930, in Mills, Wyo., to Joseph and Martha (Congleton) Kasper. She entered the BVM congregation Feb. 2, 1948, from St. Anthony, Casper, Wyo. She professed first vows on Aug. 15, 1950, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1955.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Lois Tollennar, Joan Hardin, Mary Price, and twin Catherine Brunel; and brothers Joseph, George, Michael, Dick and David Kasper.
She is survived by a sister Patricia Cheney, Casper, Wyo.; brothers John “Jack” Kasper, Grand Junction, Colo.; and Thomas Kasper, Riverton, Wyo.; sister-in-law Carol Kasper, Cheyenne, Wyo.; nieces; nephews and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 73 years.