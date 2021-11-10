Jefferson S. “Jeff” Thomas Sr., age 66, of Dubuque, passed unexpectedly at 12:55 a.m., on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at his home, with his loving wife at his side. To celebrate Jeff’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, with Pastor Edward Mast officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Jeff was born on July 23, 1955, in Lincoln, Nebraska, the son of Joan Johnson, who was raised by his grandparents, William and Mary Thomas.
Jeff attended school in Dubuque at Washington Middle School and Dubuque Senior High School. One day while riding the bus with his friend, he saw a beautiful young lady walking up the street and declared that he was going to marry her one day. Jeff made that statement a reality when he married his soul mate, Cynthia Johnson, on June 2, 1973. He was a hard worker who made his living as a logger from the time he was 13 years old. Jeff proudly shared his knowledge and the love of his trade with Thomas and Travis Coffman. Jeff truly liked being outside and was an avid fisherman and member of the Mississippi Walleye Club. He also enjoyed hunting and looking for morels and ginseng every year. Jeff regularly watched tv programs on the Discovery Channel, especially enjoying shows that had anything to do with Alaska or Bigfoot. He also had an passion for riding his Harley Davidson and spending time with his dogs, especially Kaos. His family, no doubt, was always his top priority. He especially loved spending time with his grandkids and regularly attended events they were involved in. His faith was also an integral part of his life, and Jeff was a faithful member of Old Paths Baptist Church. He had an outgoing personality and was a jokester who enjoyed giving his family members and friends a hard time. Jeff will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish Jeff’s memory include his loving wife, Cynthia Thomas, Dubuque, IA; his 3 children, Carissa (Gregory) Salazar, Dubuque, IA, Jefferson (Michelle) Thomas II, Maquoketa, IA and Jim Thomas, Dubuque, IA; 5 grandchildren, Austine Jefferson Thomas, Madalynn Thomas, Jefferson “Andrew” Thomas III, AlexSandra Thomas and Addalissa Thomas; and his siblings, Mary Ellen Williams, Patricia Coffman, Ricky Johnson and Melvin Johnson.
Jeff was preceded in death by his mother; his grandparents; a son, Chad Thomas in infancy; a granddaughter, Hanna Thomas; and his siblings, John Thomas, William “Doc” Thomas, Pauline Donath and Rosie Renard.
Jeff’s family would like to extend a heartfelt to Brittany Coffman for the thoughtful memorial video she created in Jeff’s memory.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Jeff’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Jeff Thomas Family.
