Prynston R. Gillenwater, age 5, of Dubuque, was called home suddenly as the result of an acute asthma attack at 11:28 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Avera McKenna Hospital and University Health Care in South Dakota.
To celebrate Prynston’s life, family and friends may visit from 12 p.m. noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. To honor Prynston’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation at 1 p.m. on Saturday, at Behr Funeral Home.
Prynston was born on September 16, 2014, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of James and Lekeya (Gillenwater) Singleton.
Prynston attended preschool at Westminister Presbyterian, and was excited to be starting kindergarten in the fall. He was full of energy and loved to dance and play outside. Basketball was his game of choice and, as boys will do, he liked to rough house with his family and friends and pretend to be his favorite super hero, Spider-Man. He never allowed his asthma to slow him down, but did take time to sit still and watch his favorite cartoons. Prynston brought more joy to this world in his short 5 years here than some provide in a long lifetime. We love you, Prynston, and will miss you more than words can possibly express.
Those left to cherish Prynston’s memory include his mother, Lekeya Singleton, Dubuque, IA; his father, James Singleton, Dubuque, IA; his siblings, Jameeya, Jerimya and Cylis, all at home; his maternal grandparents, Paula (Melvin) Neal, Dubuque, IA, and Kendell Thomas, Dubuque, IA; his maternal great-grandparents, Sheila (Stanley) Blackshire, Sioux Falls, SD; his aunts and uncles, Tiesha Gillenwater, Kendrell Gillenwater, Davion Haywood, Eugene Gillenwater, Julie Smith and Shatona Thomas; and several cousins including, Reva, Larissa, Tanetra, Deontiz, Jasmine, Rashawn, Brianna, Curtis, Jenny, Daeauna, Destiny and Tykia.
Prynston’s family would like to extend a heart felt thank you to the Dubuque community for coming together and helping them through this very difficult time.
Prynston’s family will also gratefully accept your kindness and support through online condolences left at our website, www.behrfuneralhome.com, as well as greeting cards or memorials which can be sent to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Prynston Gillenwater Family.