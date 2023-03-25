DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Debra A. “Deb” Kruse, 65, of Dyersville, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023, at her home surrounded by family.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 7 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue from 9 — 10 am Wednesday at the funeral home prior to funeral services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, and burial will be in the church cemetery. Rev. Chris Podhajsky will officiate.
Deb was born on April 26, 1957, in Manchester, Iowa, the daughter of Donald and Patricia (Willenbring) Tegeler. She graduated from Capri Cosmetology and worked in Farley, then she was a machine operator at Farber Bag in Peosta. She was a very devoted mother and grandmother who also spent several years raising many nieces and nephews.
Survivors include her daughter, Dawn (Gregory) Olson of Dubuque; grandchildren: Kirsten (Devin Ament) Schroeder (and a great grandchild, Audrey Ament) of New Vienna, Dylan Schroeder of Dyersville, and Kylee (Jordan) Langel of Farley; their father, Brent Schroeder; long- time friend, Wayne Pearce; siblings: Bob (friend Lue Bockenstedt) Tegeler, Sherry (Terry) Thier and David (Karen) Tegeler, all of Dyersville, several nieces and nephews, and Dawn’s father, Kevin Kruse of Dyersville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Jim “Count” Tegeler, and a sister-in-law, Sandy Tegeler.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com or send cards to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home 750 — 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, Iowa 52040.
