PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Connie M. Busch, of Platteville, Wisconsin, went home to be with the Lord on November 3, 2022 after a short and courageous battle with cancer at her home with her family by her side. Connie was born May 27, 1959 in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Jerome and Patricia (Welp) Cullen.
Connie graduated from Platteville High. Connie loved to work, and although she had many jobs throughout the years, she loved her recent job most of all; cooking for the students and staff at Holy Ghost/Immaculate Conception School in Kieler, WI. Connie had a love for cooking and baking; she especially enjoyed preparing meals for any church event or party, regardless of size.
Connie married Robert (Bob) Busch on August 30, 1996 at St Mary’s Catholic Church in
Platteville, WI. In 1999, Bob and Connie traveled to Russia to adopt their 2 beautiful children — Matthew and Maria. In their 26 years of married life, Bob and Connie enjoyed many activities together; fishing, which included annual family fishing trips to Danbury, WI, golfing, gardening, gator rides with their dog Chip, as well as regular get-togethers with family and friends. Connie often shared special memories and stories of her annual outings with the Platteville ‘Journal girls’.
Connie loved animals, including special dogs Oscar, Steeler, and Chip, as well as numerous cats, chickens, and ducks. She loved being outdoors (and working) if she could; otherwise relaxing on the front porch or bonfires with family/friends were some of her favorite times. Connie enjoyed mowing lawn, whether it was hers or the neighbors, for she was known for helping others whenever she could.
Connie is survived by her husband Bob, son Matthew, and daughter Maria, her parents Jerome and Patricia Cullen of Platteville, along with her 12 siblings; Deb (Gary) Capps of Wonder Lake, IL, Steve (Connie Jo) Cullen of Platteville, Marge (Cliff) Tennessen of Cassville, Betty (Ken) Johnson of Lancaster, Kenny (Joan) Cullen of Platteville, Terry (Patti) Cullen of Platteville, Andy Cullen of Boscobel, Missy (Rene) Kleinhanzl of Wonder Lake, IL, Vicki (Dave) Steinbach of Platteville, Jen (Kurt) Opgenorth of Platteville, Tom (Melissa) Cullen of Platteville, and Jerry (Stephanie) Cullen of Platteville. Also surviving are her in-laws, Merlin and Janilda Busch, brother-in-law Scott (Liz) Busch, sister-in-law Becky Kosharek, as well as numerous nieces and nephews; the youngest of who lovingly refer to Connie as ‘Con-Con’. Connie was preceded in death by family members Tim Busch, Chris Capps, Tom Tennessen, Laura Tennessen, Abby Cullen and Ben Cullen.
Memorial mass will be at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville, Wisconsin. Father Bernard Rott will celebrate. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 — 7:00 P.M., Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, where there will be a rosary at 2:30 P.M., visitation will continue Saturday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make an expression of sympathy in Connie’s memory are encouraged to make a donation to the Holy Ghost/Immaculate Conception school lunch program, which was near and dear to Connie’s heart. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Connie’s family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Dubuque Hospice.
They would also like to extend a very special thank you to friend Ann Miesen, whose loving care and constant support during Connie’s final weeks at home was very much appreciated.
Connie will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She loved life, she loved to laugh and make others laugh, and she especially loved to see others enjoying life. Above all, Connie loved and served God with her whole heart and soul. Rest in peace, Connie; you will be in our hearts forever.
