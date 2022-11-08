PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Connie M. Busch, of Platteville, Wisconsin, went home to be with the Lord on November 3, 2022 after a short and courageous battle with cancer at her home with her family by her side. Connie was born May 27, 1959 in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Jerome and Patricia (Welp) Cullen.

Connie graduated from Platteville High. Connie loved to work, and although she had many jobs throughout the years, she loved her recent job most of all; cooking for the students and staff at Holy Ghost/Immaculate Conception School in Kieler, WI. Connie had a love for cooking and baking; she especially enjoyed preparing meals for any church event or party, regardless of size.

