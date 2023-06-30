CASCADE, Iowa — Mary I. McDermott, 89, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away peacefully with her husband Earl by her side on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Accura Healthcare Center in Cascade, Iowa.
Visitation for Mary will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa. The Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Services will be live streamed at 11:30 a.m. at the following link www.stapastorate.org. Burial will be held at the Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa.
Mary was born on January 22, 1934, in Hopkinton, Iowa, daughter of John and Lena (Puetz) Uhlenkamp. She was a graduate of Winthrop High School in Winthrop, Iowa. In 1955, she was united in marriage to Lavern Goedken in Winthrop, Iowa. He later preceded her in death. She was united in marriage to Earl McDermott on August 24, 1963, at St. Pius Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and 2nd mother to some. She truly enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren’s sporting events, and spending time with her family. She was a great cook, that always made sure that everyone had a meal. Mary loved to socialize and visit with friends and was ready to hear a good joke.
Mary was very devoted and faithful person and was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, Iowa. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Our Blessed Mother Court #1926 in Cascade. Mary was also a very thoughtful and caring person to everyone. She spent her time caring after others such as her mother, aunt, and uncle as they got older, and she also delivered meals for Meals on Wheels.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Earl McDermott of Cascade; five children, Rick (Cheila) Goedken of Cascade, Dave (Shirley) Goedken of Robins, Greg (Theresa) McDermott of Omaha, NE, Scott (Jill) McDermott of Robins, and Marty (Rachel) McDermott of Spring Lake, MI; 19 grandchildren; great grandchildren; four siblings, Esther (Terry) Wilson of Scottsdale, AZ, Anthony (Diane) Uhlenkamp, Grace Knipper both of Edgewood, and Rita Mae Uhlenkamp of Peoria, AZ; brothers and sisters-in-law, Arthur Hermsen of New Vienna, Alan (Margie) McDermott, Jerry (Shirley) McDermott, Maureen McDermott all of Cascade, Howard (Carol) McDermott of Monticello, Bob (Barb) McDermott of Show Low, AZ, Viola Tschirgi of Marion, Rose Marie (Lynn) Wolf of Marion, and Joe (Paulette) Goedken of Cedar Rapids.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Lavern Goedken; a son, Joseph McDermott; daughter-in-law, Diana Goedken; siblings, Henry, Donald, Joseph, and Veronica Uhlenkamp all in infancy, Joyce Hermsen, and Elizabeth “Betty” (Arthur) Schaul; fathers and mothers-in-law, Raymond and Lenore (Dolphin) McDermott and Aloys and Sylveria Goedken; brothers and sisters-in-law, Alfred Knipper, Kenneth McDermott, three sisters-in-law in infancy, Betty (Jack) Vance, Florian (Darlene) Goedken, Wilma (Herb) Burkle, Mary Ann (Joe) Wichmann, and Carl Tschirgi.
In lieu of flowers a Mary McDermott Memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque, Nurses and Staff at Accura Health Center and Riverbend Assisted Living Center in Cascade, Rev. Mark Osterhaus and Lois Andrews for all the wonderful care and support they gave to Mary.