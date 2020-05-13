ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Julie Marie Gentz, 61, of Eldridge, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.
Private family funeral service will be held with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Key West, Iowa. The Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, Dubuque, IA, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Julie Marie McCarthy was born July 10, 1958, in Dubuque, the daughter of Ronald and Dorothy (Feldman) McCarthy. She graduated from Dubuque Hempstead High School. She married Robert Gentz on Oct. 20, 1979, at Church of the Nativity, in Dubuque. Julie was a loving wife, mother and homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, Robert; her children, Erin and Kevin; her mother, Dorothy; her siblings; along with her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father; a sister-in-law; and two brothers-in-law.
The family wishes to thank the medical staff of the Intensive Care Unit at UnityPoint in Bettendorf and the Medical Intensive Care Unit at The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for their excellent care of Julie.
Memorials may be made to the family or to The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics at donate.givetoiowa.org.
