GALENA, Ill. — Doris L. Phillips, 89 of Galena, IL passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community.
The funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena. Friends may gather from 5 to 7 PM, Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel. Cremation rites have been accorded.
She was born on February 28, 1933, in Galena the daughter of Arthur and Loretta (Herman) Simon. Doris was united in marriage to Deloss L. Phillips on April 20, 1952, at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Galena and he preceded her in death October 4, 2018. She worked for the Galena School District for many years until her retirement. She enjoyed camping, traveling, and baking.
She is survived by her children, Cindy (Mike) Muehleip, Steve, Dave (Kathy), Marc (Missy), and her grandchildren, Serafin (Benilda), Nathan (Ashley), Mitchell (Carmen), Jaron, Jamie (Tyler) Macke, Hunter Muehleip, and Logan Phillips, two step-grandchildren, Marissa and Joebert Pedroza, great-grandchildren, Drew, Kaylee, Gelice, Gerald, Gennifer, Harper, Halli, Tanner, a sister, Beverly (George) Goodno, and a sister-in-law, Ruth Langas. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, and a son, Gary.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Karen Hughes, Jessica Studtmann, and Hospice of Dubuque.
