GALENA, Ill. — Doris L. Phillips, 89 of Galena, IL passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community.

The funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena. Friends may gather from 5 to 7 PM, Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel. Cremation rites have been accorded.

