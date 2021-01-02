Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Charles R. Breitbach, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Betsy M. Conter, Peosta, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Holy Family New Melleray Church, Peosta.
Grace DeFontaine, Dubuque — Burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, Mount Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque.
Dorothy M. Elgin, Farley, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley. Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. today, St. Clements Catholic Church, Bankston, Iowa.
Margaret M. Hefel, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, Behr Funeral Home, Dubuque. Funeral services: 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Mark A. Lansing, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Milford L. Moore, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Charles Wiederholt, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, Our Lady of the Assumption, Beloit, Wis.; 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, St. Frances De Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green; and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, St. Frances De Sales Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, St. Frances De Sales Catholic Church.