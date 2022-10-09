PEOSTA, Iowa — On October 6, 2022, Dale L. Reuter, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away at home in Peosta, Iowa, at the age of 85.
Dale was born July 27, 1937, in Dubuque, Iowa to Margaret and Clarence Reuter. He was preceded in death by his loving wife and best friend, Nancy (Fulks) Reuter, as well as his parents and sister, Josephine, and stepson Andrew.
He is survived by his children, Dana, Troy, and Liberty; grandchildren Fallon, Jamie (Adeline), Alyssa, Samuel, Aislinn, Danielle, Abby (Adam), Gillian (Garrett), Morgan, Drew, Gabrielle; and great-grandchildren Landon, Lana, and Axel; as well as his brother, Albert (Joan), and sister, Lois, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and his loyal companion “Yoo Hoo” the cat.
Dale graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and then served in the Naval Reserves for over 30 years. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting, and playing euchre.
Before retiring, Dale explored the country while driving semi-trucks; he previously worked at the Dubuque Packing Company, as well as the Silver Eagle and Diamond Joe casinos. He steadfastly supported his Cleveland Browns and Indians and remained vigilant in his disdain of the Chicago Cubs. Dale loved going to casinos for the entertainment, freebies, and food; he also enjoyed karaoke and socializing with friends over a glass of Old Style with salt at the American Legion.
Dale’s family is celebrating his life privately. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Dubuque Humane Society. Online condolences may be left for Dale’s family at www.leonardfuneralhome.com
