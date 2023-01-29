CUBA CITY, Wis. — Alice G. Sheff, 92, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Southwest Health Hospital in Platteville, WI.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City, WI. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Alice was born on September 29, 1930 to Paul & Myrtle (Carter) Gille in Cuba City, WI. She was a 1948 graduate from Cuba City High School where she was the class salutatorian and later attended Shimer College in Mount Carroll, IL and the University of Dubuque. She married Ivan D. “Ike” Sheff on August 11, 1951 in Cuba City, WI. In 1983, she moved to San Diego, CA where she was a nanny until 1995. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a board member of the Cuba City Library.
Recommended for you
She was very good with a needle and thread, “ a crafty seamstress” and had made many things with her skills of knitting and needlepoint. Alice enjoyed old movies, puzzles, very proud of her Cornish heritage, an avid reader, opera music, loved music by Frankie Blue Eyes, Frank Sinatra, her beloved cats, but most of all, she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Alice is survived by six children: Delos (Gloria) Sheff of Platteville, WI, Shari (Timothy) Kieler of Potosi, WI, Jan (William) Udell of East Dubuque, IL, Melissa Sheff of Verona, WI, Gigi (Dwayne) Lange of Whitewater, WI and Christopher Sheff of San Diego, CA; ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; a sister, Jeri Driscoll of Benton, WI; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ivan Sheff (May 13, 1975), two brothers, Kenneth (Ann) Gille & James (Rosie) Gille and a brother-in-law, Rodney Driscoll.
In lieu of plants & flowers an Alice G. Sheff Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Alice Sheff Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.