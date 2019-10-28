Della L. Burmeister, Shullsburg, Wis. — Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, Erickson Funeral Home, 235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Jenanne M. Grant, East Dubuque, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, Wesley United Methodist Church, East Dubuque. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, and 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Charlotte M. Jess, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hachmann Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Bellevue.
Ronald M. Johnson, Durango, Iowa — Celebration of Life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Dubuque Shooting Society, 10380 U.S. Highway 52.
Sharon Karrmann, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today,
St. Peter Lutheran Church, 3200 Asbury Road.
Jean L. Kluesner, New Vienna, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, St. Boniface Catholic Church,
New Vienna. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville, and 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Milton J. Koons Sr., Hazel Green, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis., and 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the church.
Joseph E. Lattner, Bankston, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, St. Clement’s Catholic Church, Bankston. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today and after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley, Iowa.
Phillip C. Nelson, Centennial, Colo., formerly of Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, The Whisky, 1604 University Avenue.
Bernadette R. Obershaw, Dickeyville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the church.
Wayne H. Oellerich, Lena, Ill., formerly of Scales Mound, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, Holy Trinity Church, Scales Mound. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday,
Oct. 29, Miller and Steinke Funeral Home, Scales Mound, and 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Russell S. Reicher, Worthington, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville, Iowa.
Sara M. Runde, Kieler, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, Casey Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis., and 9 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler.
Gloria I. Schmitt, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Bloomington, Wis. Visitation: 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the funeral home.
Bobbie J. Shell, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, United Methodist Church, 216 S. Monroe St., Lancaster.
LeRoy J. Studnicka, Boscobel, Wis. — Celebration of Life:
3 to 6 p.m. today, Kendall Funeral Home, Boscobel.
Dave Udelhofen, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3869 Asbury Road. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, until time of services at the funeral home.