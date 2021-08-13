Loral E. Hare Telegraph Herald Aug 13, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Loral E. Hare, 80, of Prairie du Chien, died on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Garrity Funeral Home in Prairie du Chien, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prairie-du-chien-wis Crawford-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Yankees, White Sox share 1st impressions of Field of Dreams UPDATE: Commissioner: MLB to host game at Field of Dreams in 2022 Dubuque school district releases COVID-19 protocols Local law enforcement reports They have arrived: White Sox, Yankees touch down in Dubuque