PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Loral E. Hare, 80, of Prairie du Chien, died on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Garrity Funeral Home in Prairie du Chien, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

