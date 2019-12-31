WASHINGTON, Ill. — Terry W. Tellefson, 74, of Washington, Ill., passed away at 9:10 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Terry was born on September 29, 1945, in Fort Atkinson, Wis., to Don and Bette Tellefson, both of whom preceded him in death.
Surviving are his loving wife of 50 years, Mary “Carol” (Faley) Tellefson; his brother, Dean (Bev) Tellefson, of Aurora, CO; his three sons, Erik (Sarah Carroll) Tellefson, of Chicago, IL, Ben (Sarah Barnes) Tellefson, of Washington, IL, and Matt (Samantha Stablein) Tellefson, of Burelson, TX; his four grandchildren, Max, Lily, Sam and Parker; and a special cousin, Audrey Chandler, of Fullerton, CA.
Terry spent his life helping others through his career in social work, retiring from Advantage Behavioral Health Systems in Athens, GA. He and his wife retired to Holiday Shores Lake in Illinois where he enjoyed fishing, boating, golfing and playing poker. Terry and his wife regularly attended their grandchildren’s events and moved to Washington in 2019 to be closer to family.
Terry was an organ donor. Cremation rites have been accorded and private services are scheduled. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory, in Washington, is assisting the family.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to Friends of Advantage in Athens, GA.
Terry’s memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to his family.