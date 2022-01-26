HOLY CROSS, Iowa — Leroy E. Kennicker, 80 of Holy Cross, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022 at his home.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Kramer Funeral Home in Holy Cross.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Noah Diehm will officiate. Military honors will be accorded by the Dyersville American Legion Post #137.
Leroy was born on October 10, 1941in Clayton County, the son of Alfred and Bernadette (Rinicker) Kennicker. He married Dorothy Marie LeGrand on September 14, 1968 in Holy Cross. Leroy served three years in the Army National Guard. He worked on the Kennicker family farm and for John Deere Dubuque Works as a machine hand and retired in 1995. Fishing and visiting with friends at Leisure Lake was a favorite pastime. Leroy and Dorothy enjoyed wintering in Texas and happy hours with friends, Leroy particularly enjoyed BINGO and playing cards with friends.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy, children: Bryon (Mary) Kennicker, Brenda (Scott) Brant both of Holy Cross, and Becky (Larry Billmeyer) Kennicker of Rickardsville, grandchildren: Carl and Holly Kennicker, Ally and Darcy Brant, siblings: Gerald (Karen) Kennicker of Guttenberg, Mary (Melvin) Barth of Durango, in-laws: Florence Kennicker of Holy Cross, Eileen Merfeld, Dorothy Crews, Darlene (John) Scudder, Ron (Carol) LeGrand, Marvin LeGrand all of Dubuque, Kenny LeGrand of Guttenberg, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, Nicholas and Lorene LeGrand
siblings: Clarence Kennicker, Edward Kennicker, Raymond (Irma) Kennicker, Lawrence (Eunice) Kennicker, Leon Kennicker, Frank (Katherine) Kennicker, Stella (Joseph) Bertjens, Marita (Sam) Etter, Teresa (Robert) Hefel, in-laws: Leonard Merfeld, Robert (Janice) LeGrand and Victoria LeGrand.
A special thank you to all of the care givers for the past 12 years, our family really appreciates all you have done for Leroy. Thank you to his fishing and yahtzee buddies!
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.