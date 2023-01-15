PEOSTA, Iowa — Shirley Ann Allen, 92, of Peosta, Iowa, passed away on January 5, 2023, with her daughter by her side.
The Mass of Christian Burial Services will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 20, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church with Rev. Brian Dellaert officiating and the Rev. Douglas Loecke concelebrating.
Burial will be in the Resurrection Garden Mausoleum at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road, is in care of the arrangements.
Shirley was born October 31, 1930, in Quincy, IL, to Elmo and Elsie Damhorst.
She graduated from Fontbonne College in St. Louis in 1952 with a degree in business.
She married Charles M. Allen on May 2, 1953.
Shirley dedicated her life to being a loving wife and mother and was a source of inspiration to her children. She was a woman of strong faith and found comfort in her daily recitation of the rosary.
Shirley is survived by her children, David (Diane) Allen of Houston, TX, Diane (Earl) Zismer of Dubuque, IA, Michael (Michele Dezes) Allen of Los Angeles, CA; beloved granddaughter, Jennifer Ashleigh Allen (Daniel Hix) of Atlanta, GA; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmo & Elsie Damhorst; husband, Charles Allen; and sister, Patricia Gassett.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Luther Manor Grand Meadows for their kindness and care of Shirley and her family.
