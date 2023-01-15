PEOSTA, Iowa — Shirley Ann Allen, 92, of Peosta, Iowa, passed away on January 5, 2023, with her daughter by her side.

The Mass of Christian Burial Services will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 20, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church with Rev. Brian Dellaert officiating and the Rev. Douglas Loecke concelebrating.

