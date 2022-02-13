SPRAGUEVILLE, Iowa — Leo E. Burken, of Spragueville, died on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Preston, where services will follow. Burial will take place in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Preston.

Law-Jones Funeral Home, of Preston, is assisting the family.

