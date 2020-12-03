Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Lee H. Andre, Dubuque — Graveside military rites: Noon Friday, Dec. 4, Andre Cemetery, Lisbon, Iowa.
William R. David, Dubuque — Visitation: 5 to 6 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque. Services: 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Frederick J. Donovan, DeWitt, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt.
Robert P. Hosch, Cascade, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade.
Barbara J. Karnopp, Bagley, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, St. John’s Catholic Church, Patch Grove. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Suzanne M. Kazda, Boscobel, Wis. — Memorial gathering: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, Century Hall, Wauzeka, Wis.
Rev. Andrew G. Oppedahl, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Dubuque.
The Rev. Lloyd P. Ouderkirk, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. John the Baptist Church, Peosta. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Elizabeth E. Sheehan, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Leslie G. Streif, Manchester, Iowa —Services: 11:30 a.m. today, Oakland Cemetery, Manchester.