BELMONT, Wis. — Beverlee Anne (McGowan) Pelton of Belmont, WI, died peacefully on August 1, 2022 in Mineral Point, WI at age 87. She was born on February 20, 1935 in Platteville, WI to Leo and Hazel McGowan. She was the youngest of three daughters. Bev graduated from Belmont High School in 1953. After her father introduced them and suggested she should ‘set her cap’ on Lee Pelton of Reedsburg, WI, they were married on December 28, 1957. As Lee served in the U.S. Army and was assigned to the Pentagon immediately following their wedding, they spent 9 months living in Arlington, VA. Bev had an early career in both Madison and Arlington as a hair stylist and retained her license into her seventies just in case she was needed.
Upon returning to Belmont, they settled in and raised their five children. Bev firmly believed that when you put faith and family first, everything else will fall into place. She proudly served in the Deanery of the Archdioceses, gave millions of hugs to Belmont students as a favorite lunch server for 17 years, played joyously in the Kitchen Band, and was a faithful member of St. Philomena parish. She and Lee loved traveling, dancing with friends and visiting with family as often as possible. Bev always went out of her way to make everyone she met feel beautiful, loved and special.
Bev is survived by her children and grandchildren: Doug and Judy Pelton of Mineral Point (Matthew and Hillary, Christopher, David and Stacy, Shane and Tori, Kyle and Tina, Keaton and Alex); Roger and Dan of Cincinnati, OH; Nye and Margaret of Portland, ME (Amanda and Jason, Nicholas, Mallory, Emily and Pierre, Connor, Griffin); Bill and Sami of Minneapolis, MN (Ben and fiancee Emilie, Claire, Julia); and Anne and Dan Adams of Montfort (Amy); 21 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and countless friends. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Lee, her parents, sisters and Lee’s parents and siblings.
We are sad to say goodbye but know that she will always be with us smiling and comforting us with her unconditional love. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday August 6 at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont WI with visitation 9:00 — 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Resurection Cemetery, Belmont. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for distribution to charities of choice. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.