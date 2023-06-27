DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Fay J. Boekholder, 88, of Dyersville passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at MercyOne Senior Care in Dyersville.

Visitation will be held from 10 — 11 am Friday, June 30, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville where a Memorial Mass will commence at 11 am. Rev. Gabriel Mensah will officiate.

