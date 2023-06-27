DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Fay J. Boekholder, 88, of Dyersville passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at MercyOne Senior Care in Dyersville.
Visitation will be held from 10 — 11 am Friday, June 30, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville where a Memorial Mass will commence at 11 am. Rev. Gabriel Mensah will officiate.
Fay was born on December 7, 1934, in Freeport, IL. She married Robert Boekholder on August 31, 1963, in Dubuque.
Recommended for you
Fay worked at Xavier Lunchroom for many years and volunteered at MercyOne Senior Care. She was an avid sports fan, always rooting for the Chicago Bears, Iowa Hawkeyes, and Chicago Cubs.
Her grandchildren were the most important people in her life. She always made sure to have her “grandma candy” in her purse. There was never a stranger that she didn’t have time for. She cherished all relationships she built throughout her life.
Survivors include her children: Margy (Nick) Hellenbrand of Pine Bluff, WI, Jeff Boekholder of Verona, WI, Laurie (John) Arneson of Barneveld, WI and Dave (Amy) Boekholder of Dyersville, grandchildren: Alex (Becky) Syse, Katie (Evan) Fahl and Samantha Hellenbrand, Danielle Boekholder, Tessa (Nathan) Frost, Lindsey Arneson and Brooke (Andrew) Warner, Carter (Jessica) Boekholder, Andrew Boekholder and Bryce Boekholder; great grandchildren: Remy Syse, Brooklynn and Maddox Frost, Cooper and Morgan Warner; in-laws: Theresa Boekholder, Nancy Brooks, Gerald (Judy) Boekholder, John (Barbara) Boekholder, Claire Ann (Randy) Kaiser, Mary Marg Boekholder, Mildred Hodapp, and David (Ann) McLaughlin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her mother, Catherine Rabe, a sister, Rae Jean (Wes) Bessert, in-laws: Catherine Kasch, William Boekholder, William Brooks and Fr. Bill McLaughlin.
The family would like to thank the staff at MercyOne Senior Care and Hospice of Dubuque for their compassionate care provided.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Memorials may be sent to the family, (in care of Kramer Funeral Home) 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.