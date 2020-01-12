Marlene E. Doerring, Elkader, Iowa, formerly of Garnavillo, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, Norway Lutheran Church, St. Olaf, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa, and 10 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church.
Florence G. Friederick, Fennimore, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fennimore. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. today, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore.
Sister Lucille Gardner, OP, Sinsinawa, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, Sinsinawa Motherhouse. Remembering services: 6:30 p.m. today at the Motherhouse.
Ruth M. Johnson, Monona, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church.
Kenneth F. Leibfried, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, until time of services at the church.
Rita M. McCann, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Agnes Nadermann, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Patrice J. Norton, Garnavillo, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, Bible Baptist Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church.
Eugene J. Rima, Strawberry Point, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, St. Mary Catholic Church, Strawberry Point. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Strawberry Point, and 9:30 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church.
Dale E. Roth, Boscobel, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, Kendall Funeral Home, Boscobel. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Elizabeth R. Kuhle Ryan, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, Sacred Heart Church, 19589 Sacred Heart Lane, Bernard, Iowa. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Bryon Schultz, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, Zion United Church of Christ, Waukon. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. today, Martin Funeral Home, Waukon.
Rita A. Soppe, Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at the church.