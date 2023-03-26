DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Donna Mae J. Reuter, 89, of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023 at St. Dominic Villa surrounded by her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, at St. Joseph Church, Hazel Green, Wisconsin, with Rev. Peter Auer and Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9-11:45 a.m. Friday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family.

