DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Donna Mae J. Reuter, 89, of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023 at St. Dominic Villa surrounded by her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, at St. Joseph Church, Hazel Green, Wisconsin, with Rev. Peter Auer and Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9-11:45 a.m. Friday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family.
Donna Mae was born on July 5, 1933 at home in Jamestown Township, the daughter of George and Cecelia (Brandt) Kruser. She was united in marriage to Francis C. Reuter on March 27, 1951 at St. Andrew Church in Tennyson, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death on November 4, 1979.
Recommended for you
Donna Mae worked at Sinsinawa Mound for over 25 years. She was a member of the CCW at St. Joseph Church and then Holy Ghost Church in Dickeyville. Donna Mae enjoyed camping and playing Farkle. Most of all, Donna Mae cherished her family. She attended events for her grandchildren and took every opportunity to spend time with them.
Donna Mae is survived by ten children, Francis Reuter and his son, Cynthia “Cindy” (Mike) Timmerman and their two children, Kevin Reuter and his two children, Dale (Diane) Reuter and their three children, Bonnie (Mike) Rubie and their two children, Perry (Shirley) Reuter and their son, Jeffrey (Shelley) Reuter and their five children, Lisa Reuter, Chris (special friend, Angela Faber) Reuter and his three children, and Matthew (Lee Anna) Reuter and their five children; two sisters, Carol Cherry and Marie Williamson; a brother, David (Ruth) Kruser; 21 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; four siblings, Frederick Kruser, Theodore (Patti) Kruser, Olive Ann (Leander) Kieler and Eloise (Donald) Hinderman; and a brother-in-law, Bud Cherry.
In lieu of flowers, a Donna Mae J. Reuter Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
The family would like to thank the staff of St. Dominic Villa for their excellent care of Donna Mae.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.