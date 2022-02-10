GALENA, Ill. — Gerald M. “Jerry” Spensley, 83, of Galena, IL, formerly of Scales Mound, IL, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022 at home.
Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, February 11, 2022 at the Miller-Steinke Funeral Home in Scales Mound, with Adam Mostert officiating. Burial will be in the Scales Mound Twp. Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9:30 — 11:15 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Gerald was born November 2, 1938 in Shullsburg, WI, the son of E. Melvin and Marie M. (Distler) Spensley. Jerry was a graduate of Scales Mound High School, the class of 1956.
He was formerly employed at Lemfco Foundry in Galena for 17 years, later at Walmart in Galena, from where he retired, after 17 years of service.
Gerald was a 50 year member of the Galena Elks Lodge # 882. He enjoyed watching his nephew Tim’s cattle and giving them treats. Jerry would travel to see his brother Curtis and family in Geneseo, IL, and was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where he served as a Deacon and was a member of the Session.
Surviving are his siblings, Dianne (Vern) Burleson of Galena and Curtis (Bette) Spensley of Geneseo; nieces and nephews, Tim (Jackie) Wickler, Karin Rink, Chris (Kristen) Spensley and Josh (Becky) Spensley; and many great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, E. Melvin and Marie.