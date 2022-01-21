DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Shirley A. Rettenmeier, 86 of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Riverbend Retirement Community in Cascade, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 2 — 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Monday morning at 9 — 10 a.m. prior to funeral mass.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Shirley was born on February 13, 1935 in Farley, Iowa, the daughter of Vincent and Mercedes (Kramer) Ries. She married Howard Rettenmeier on February 15, 1955 in Holy Cross, Iowa. Shirley obtained her cosmetology license in 1952 at the age of 16. She opened Shirley’s Beauty Salon in 1977, however, prior to that she worked for Loretta Huldermann, cooked at the Dyersville hospital and was a press operator for the Ertl Co. Shirley was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Garden Club and the Dyersville Golf & Country Club. She enjoyed cooking, quilting, gardening, knitting, and crocheting as well as her large doll and Precious Moments Collections.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Howard, children: Dean Rettenmeier of Cedar Rapids, Dale (Debi) Rettenmeier of Hiawatha, Don (Pattie) Rettenmeier of Sussex, WI, Dave (Tara) Rettenmeier of Quincy, IL, a son in-law, Darrel Geltz of Anamosa, 13 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, siblings: Dorothy Habel, Richard (Marge) Ries, both of Dubuque, Dennis (Melissa) Ries of South Carolina, in-laws: Mert Habel, Elaine Link, Earl (Marlene) Rettenmeier all of Dubuque.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Beverly Geltz, 2 granddaughters, Staci and Amy Rettenmeier, a brother, Jim (Kay) Ries, in-laws: Tom Habel, Jim Habel, Lyle Link, Jeanette (Ray) Slattery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Riverbend Retirement Community for their compassionate care. Also a thank you to the staff of Hospice of Dubuque.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.